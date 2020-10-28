Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2020: When, Why and How is It Celebrated?

Milad-un-Nabi/Id-e-Milad is being celebrated from 29-30 November this year.

Milad-un-Nabi/Id-e-Milad is celebrated on the occasion of the birthday of the Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Mohammad Saheb. Many Muslims in India observe this festival. On Eid Milad, some of the banks and business offices are closed. It is also known as Un-Nabi by the name of E-Milad, Nabi Day, Mohammad's Birthday or the Prophet's Birthday.

When Is Eid Milad-un-Nabi Being Celebrated?

In India, this year Eid Milad-un-Nabi is being celebrated from Thursday, 29 October, to 30 October. The time difference between India and UAE is 1 hour 30 minutes so Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated in UAE on the same date as that of India.

About Prophet Mohammad Saheb

It is believed that Allah himself gave the Quran’s message through the angel Jibril. Followers of Islam celebrate the festival of Milad-un-Nabi in a big way. However, Shias and Sunnis have different views about this festival. According to the Islamic calendar, Prophet Mohammad was born on the 12th of 573 AD, the third month of Islam i.e. Rabi al-Awwal. The day is also observed as the death anniversary of the Prophet. The full name of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (c.) was Mohammad ibn Abdullah ibn Abdul Muttalib. He was born in the city of Mecca. His father's name was Abdullah and his mother's, Bibi Amina. It is said that in 610 AD, he attained enlightenment in a cave named Heera near Mecca. He later preached the teachings of the Quran, the holy book of the religion of Islam.

How Do People Celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi?

People who observe this festival mostly discuss and celebrate the origin of the Prophet Muhammad and his teachings. People are seen gifting Milad-un-Nabi e-cards to their friends and family. On this festival, it is believed that Sunni Muslims celebrate it on the 12th of the Islamic month of Rabi al-awwal, whereas, Shia Muslims celebrate it on the 17th of Rabi al-Awwal. People are seen wearing green ribbons or some item of clothing of the same colour and carrying green flags or banners; this is because the green colour is a symbol of Islam and paradise. Activities like marches and parades consisting of large crowds are witnessed, where night long prayers meetings are conducted. Communal meals are offered in mosques and other community buildings. Various exhibitions are featured in Saudi Arabia with photos of various mosques in holy cities.