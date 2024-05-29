Hindi Journalism Day 2024 Date: History, Significance of Hindi Patrakarita Diwas

Hindi Journalism Day 2024: Hindi Journalism Day is celebrated every year on 30 May in India. This day is dedicated to the first ever Hindi newspaper, 'Udant Martand', which was published on 30 May 1826. The newspaper played a significant role in making people aware of the country's freedom struggle. The primary medium of communication in India was Hindi at the time, and this newspaper played a major role in spreading information to people across the country. Vernacular journalism has helped people understand current affairs in their mother tongue, and this has led to the dissemination of information at every doorstep of the country.

Hindi Journalism Day is a significant milestone in the history of Indian journalism. It is an opportunity to recognize the contributions of journalists who work tirelessly to provide news and stories to the masses in Hindi, thereby promoting democratic values and strengthening the fabric of Indian society. Every year, Hindi Journalism Day is celebrated to commemorate the beginning of Hindi journalism, which has resulted in people throughout the country having access to reliable information in their mother tongue.