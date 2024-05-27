International Everest Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, & Celebration Ideas

International Everest Day 2024: Mount Everest Day or International Everest Day is celebrated every year on 29 May. The day is dedicated to honouring the two brave climbers Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa who climbed the highest mountain in the world on 29 May 1953.

Everyone should observe International Everest Day to celebrate those people who climb Mount Everest after fighting all the hurdles. It is also a great day to try different activities like trekking, hill climbing, etc.