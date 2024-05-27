International Everest Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, & Celebration Ideas

International Everest Day 2024: Know the history and importance of the event here.
(Photo: iStock)
International Everest Day 2024: Mount Everest Day or International Everest Day is celebrated every year on 29 May. The day is dedicated to honouring the two brave climbers Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa who climbed the highest mountain in the world on 29 May 1953.
Everyone should observe International Everest Day to celebrate those people who climb Mount Everest after fighting all the hurdles. It is also a great day to try different activities like trekking, hill climbing, etc.
The significance of Mount Everest Day is to inspire people to achieve their dreams, and to raise awareness about the environment's importance.
International Everest Day is a chance to recognize the bravery and endurance of those who have attempted the climb, and to motivate others to take risks and achieve their goals.
There are many ways to celebrate International Everest Day. Here are a few interesting methods you can try to observe the day:
One way is to participate in a local mountain club or organization. You can take inspiration from people who like to climb mountains even after being aware of the struggles and risks. Hear their stories and how they motivate themselves to take up challenges. Congratulate them for their accomplishments on International Everest Day.
Another way is to go hiking or camping to experience the outdoors. If you are not a mountain climber, take a hike up a hill to enjoy and celebrate the day. It's a fun activity and an interesting way to stay fit. However, be careful while climbing up a hill and be surrounded by experienced people who can help if needed.
People can also watch mountain documentaries or attend educational workshops to learn more about the history and culture of the mountains. Watching documentaries and movies, and attending workshops on this day will help you know more about International Everest Day. You can know about all the brave people who climbed Mount Everest in these workshops.
No matter how you choose to celebrate, International Everest Day presents an important opportunity to appreciate the beauty and fragility of the natural world.
The environmental holiday helps to preserve natural resources. Creating interest in the mountain will make sure that future generations can also enjoy nature. Everyone should observe International Everest Day and spread awareness.
