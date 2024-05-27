International Day of Action for Women’s Health 2024: History & Significance

International Day of Action for Women’s Health 2024.
(Photo: The Quint)
International Day of Action for Women’s Health is observed on 28 May each year. This day is dedicated to promoting and protecting women’s health and well-being. It also serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about the issues faced by women and girls around the world, including sexual and reproductive health rights.
The International Day of Action for Women’s Health is an opportunity to celebrate the progress made in women’s health and to refocus on the need to continue striving for gender equality and inclusion. It is also a day to raise awareness about the challenges and inequalities that women still face, both in their countries and globally.
This year, the International Day of Action for Women's Health emphasizes the importance of inclusion, accessibility, and availability of sexual and reproductive health and rights and justice information and services for all people, including women, girls, and gender-diverse people.
This year, International Day of Action for Women’s Health will be celebrated on 28 May 2024.
The theme of International Day of Action for Women’s Health 2024 is noy known yet.
In the year 1987,the Latin American and Caribbean Women’s Health Network (LACWHN) declared 28 May as International Day of Action for Women’s Health during the Women's meeting in Costa Rica. Later, Women’s Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR) promoted this day on an international level, including Latin America. This day is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of women all over the world. It is an opportunity to raise awareness about the challenges and inequalities that women face, and to promote their rights and access to healthcare, including sexual and reproductive health services.
The International Day of Action for Women's Health is a call for governments and policymakers to take positive actions to address the health challenges faced by women. This includes investing in women's health programs, promoting gender equality, and eliminating discrimination and violence against women. The main aim is to encourage people to take action and raise awareness about the Women's Health, and to promote the rights and access to healthcare, including sexual and reproductive health services, for all women.
We are in a crossroads of turbulent times, marked by wars, injustices, crises, and authoritarianism. However, we also have the opportunity to seize pivotal opportunities and demand that global leaders commit to a future where the SRHR of women, girls, and gender-diverse people is fulfilled, protected, and promoted. This year, International Day of Action for Women's Health commitments to the freedom, justice, and rights of all individuals must extend to ending genocides, wars, and conflicts. Also, the rights of women, girls, and gender-diverse people remain should be protected from all threats.
