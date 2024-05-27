International Day of Action for Women’s Health 2024: History & Significance

International Day of Action for Women’s Health is observed on 28 May each year. This day is dedicated to promoting and protecting women’s health and well-being. It also serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about the issues faced by women and girls around the world, including sexual and reproductive health rights.

The International Day of Action for Women’s Health is an opportunity to celebrate the progress made in women’s health and to refocus on the need to continue striving for gender equality and inclusion. It is also a day to raise awareness about the challenges and inequalities that women still face, both in their countries and globally.

This year, the International Day of Action for Women's Health emphasizes the importance of inclusion, accessibility, and availability of sexual and reproductive health and rights and justice information and services for all people, including women, girls, and gender-diverse people.