Hindi Diwas 2020: Quotes, Wishes, Images & Greetings

Every year, 14 September is celebrated as Hindi Diwas in India. This marks the day when Hindi, written in Devanagari script, was adopted as the official language of the Republic of India, in 1949.
The move was made to simplify administration in a country with multiple languages.
Hindi Diwas is celebrated to honour Hindi and spread awareness about the language in the country.
Here are some images, quotes and messages you can send your friends and relatives on the occasion of Hindi Diwas 2020.
