Heat Wave in India: 7 Easy Tips to Stay Safe From Heat Related Illnesses

If you want to stay safe from the ongoing heat wave in India, below are some of the easy and quick tips that you should follow.

Stay Indoors: Heat waves are at peak in the afternoon, especially between 12 pm to 3 pm. Therefore, you should stay indoors in this duration to avoid heat related illnesses.

Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water should be a routine for everyone. However, if you are someone who doesn't follow it, then you should start it right away. One of the best ways to stay safe from heat waves is hydration. Keep your body hydrated all the time by drinking lots of water and fluids. Consuming fruits and vegetables may also help in keeping your body hydrated.

Appropriate Clothing: People should wear loose fitted, light weight, light colored, and porous cotton clothes during extreme heat waves. This helps in escaping the sweat and keeps the body calm. People must wear goggles, hats, and scarves while going out in sun to seek protection from harmful UV rays.