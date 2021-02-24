Hazrat Ali Birthday: Quotes, Images and Wishes 

This year Hazrat Ali's birthday is falling on 25 February. It is celebrated on the 13th of the Islamic month of Rajab (the seventh month of the Islamic calendar).

People of Muslim community, celebrate this day by offering namaz while remembering Hazrat Ali’s great work. He is considered as a highly regarded figure.

Hazrat Ali, the cousin and son-in-law of Muhammad, the Prophet of Islam, was the first Iman by the Shia Muslims. His full name was Ali ibn Abu Talib. Ali was born in 599 AD at Kabba in Mecca, the holiest place of Islam.

Hazrat Ali was an inspiration to many all through his life. Till now he is highly esteemed among both, Shia and Sunni sects of the Muslim community. He was also the fourth Caliph from 656 to 661.