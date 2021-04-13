Happy Vishu 2021: Wishes, Images, Greetings & Quotes

People in South India consider Vishu festival as the new year. In Kerala, this festival is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm.

It is also called Malayalam New Year. According to the Malayalam calendar, this is the first day of Madam month. Apart from Kerala, this festival is also celebrated in Karnataka.

This year, Vishu will be celebrated on 14 April 2021. On this day, people of Kerala decorate fruits, vegetables and flowers on trays. It is celebrated by preparation of special delicacies like 'Veppampoorasam', ‘Kanji’ and ‘Mampazhapachadi'.

But this time due to the corona epidemic, the excitement of this festival can be reduced considerably. In such a situation, you can enjoy celebrating this festival by wishing your friends and family Vishu through WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms.

In this article, we have curated a list of images, quotes, and wishes for you to send to your family and friends on the occasion of Vishu.