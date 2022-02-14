Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Images, Greetings & WhatsApp Status

Valentine's Day is celebrated every year on 14 February. It is one of the most important day for lovers.

People try to spend quality time with their partner on this beautiful occasion and express their love to them.

This day marks the conclusion of Valentin's week which begins from Rose day on 07 February and ends with Valentine's Day on 14 February. All seven days of the Valentine's week are dedicated to different ways of expressing love and affection.

Hope you get to spend lovely time with your partner on this occasion of Valentine's day.