ISRO’s First Launch of 2022 To Carry 3 Satellites to Space on Valentine’s Day

ISRO is scheduled to begin its 2022 space romance with the launch of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle – PSLV-C52 – at 05:59 am on 14 February from the first launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The passengers include an earth observation satellite (EOS-4), a student satellite, and a mission to lay the foundation for a future India-Bhutan Joint Satellite project.

The space agency's last mission ended in failure after the GSLV rocket carrying the EOS-3 satellite malfunctioned about five minutes after lift-off in August 2021.