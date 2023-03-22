Happy Ugadi 2023: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Status & Messages

Happy Ugadi 2023 wishes, messages, and greetings for your loved ones.
(Photo: iStock)
As per the Hindu calendar, Ugadi, also known as Yugadi is considered New Year's Day. It is celebrated grandly in various Indian states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Goa. It is important to note that this festival is observed traditionally on the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra. It is celebrated by the people in April. Ugadi 2023 is set to be observed on Wednesday, 22 March, by the people who celebrate it every year.
Many people celebrate the festival of Ugadi by painting vibrant designs that are popularly known as Muggulu. They also purchase and gift new clothes on this day. People help the poor section of society in Ugadi by gifting them clothes and food. Everyone is eagerly waiting to celebrate Ugadi 2023 on Wednesday by following the old rituals and traditions.
Here are some Ugadi wishes and greetings you must send to your friends and family to fill their day with joy.
We must all welcome Ugadi with full joy, hope, enthusiasm, and fervour. May this festival fill your lives with happiness and prosperity. Happy Ugadi to you.
As Ugadi brings a new year, I am sending my best wishes and prayers to you and your family. Enjoy this day without any stress and stay happy the entire year. I wish nothing but the best for you. Happy Ugadi 2023.
May this New Year bring lots of prosperity and peace in your life. Happy Ugadi to you and your family.
Let's put the sorrows of the past behind us and start fresh. Happy Ugadi, enjoy this day to the fullest and look forward to a bright future.
May good triumph over evil always. I want all your stress and worries to be less this year. Happy Ugadi.
This New Year, I wish nothing but the best for you. I want you to be happy and full of joy. May you become the best version of yourself and spread joy wherever you go.
Ugadi is all about good food, joy, and a good time with your loved ones. Happy Ugadi to you.