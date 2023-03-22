Happy Ugadi 2023: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Status & Messages

As per the Hindu calendar, Ugadi, also known as Yugadi is considered New Year's Day. It is celebrated grandly in various Indian states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Goa. It is important to note that this festival is observed traditionally on the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra. It is celebrated by the people in April. Ugadi 2023 is set to be observed on Wednesday, 22 March, by the people who celebrate it every year.

Many people celebrate the festival of Ugadi by painting vibrant designs that are popularly known as Muggulu. They also purchase and gift new clothes on this day. People help the poor section of society in Ugadi by gifting them clothes and food. Everyone is eagerly waiting to celebrate Ugadi 2023 on Wednesday by following the old rituals and traditions.