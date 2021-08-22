Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Rakhi Quotes, Wishes, Messages for Brothers & Sisters

Here are some quotes, wishes, and messages for your siblings on Raksha Bandhan
(Photo: iStock)
Raksha Bandhan, also popularly knows as Rakhi, is a festival which celebrates the lovely relationship of brothers and sisters. The bond shared by siblings is a very special bond.
The day is celebrated with a lot enthusiasm and zest across India. Sisters tie Rakhi, a sacred thread, on their brothers’ wrists as a part of ceremonial ritual.
Here are some quotes, wishes, and messages for you to send to your siblings on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
You are literally the best thing that has happened to me in my life. Thanks for being such a cool sister. Happy Rakhi!
This Raksha Bandhan, I must thank you for being such a protective sister. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
This Raksha Bandhan, I hope you achieve new heights everyday, Happy Rakhi!
I hope you were here on Raksha Bandhan. But anyway, thanks for being such a cool brother. Happy Rakhi!
"Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero"- Marc Brown
"Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk." – Susan Scarf Merrell
"Having a sister is like having a best friend you can't get rid of. You know whatever you do, they'll still be there."– Amy Li
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined