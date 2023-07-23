Happy Parents Day 2023 Wishes: Quotes, Greetings, Images To Share With Parents

Happy Parents Day 2023: best wishes, messages, quotes, and more.
(Photo: iStock)
Parents Day is celebrated every year on 23 July. This day is dedicated to express love, respect, and gratitude towards all parents who left no stone unturned to raise their children and fulfill their wishes unconditionally.
Parents are the greatest blessings of God. No one in this world can ever replace the love and care of parents. Celebrating Parents Day is a way to encourage people to show their affection and respect towards their parents and parental figures as a token of love.
On Parents Day 2023, we have curated some of the best wishes, messages, greetings, and images that you can share with your parents to make them feel special.
On this parents day 2023 I wish you lots of love and a world of happiness. Love you mama and papa.
Parents are the closest people who are with us through all the thick and thin of life. I wish you health, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Parents Day 2023.
Greetings on Parents Day 2023 to the special parents who mean world to me.
The love of parents is unconditional and undivided. On this Parents Day, sending lots of kisses and hugs to my mama and papa without who I am nothing. Happy Parents Day 2023.
I may be far from you physically but my soul is with you now and always. Happy Parents Day to the best mom and dad of the world.
My parents are my pillars of strength and I am nothing without them. Greetings on Parents Day 2023.
A parent’s love is whole no matter how many times divided. [Robert Brault].
What’s it’s like to be a parent. It’s one of the hardest things you’ll ever do but in exchange it teaches you the meaning of unconditional love. [Nicholas Sparks].
Only parents love you unconditionally. Everyone else carries a “Conditions Apply” tag. This is the ultimate truth of life. [Prathamesh Medhekar].
The depth of the love of parents for their children cannot be measured. It is like no other relationship. It exceeds concern for life itself. The love of a parent for a child is continuous and transcends heartbreak and disappointment. [James E. Faust].
Parents of young children should realize that few people, and maybe no one, will find their children as enchanting as they do. [Barbara Walters].
It’s a funny thing about mothers and fathers. Even when their own child is the most disgusting little blister you could ever imagine, they still think that he or she is wonderful. [Roald Dahl].
Happy Parents Day 2023 Wishes.
Parents Day 2023 quotes.
Happy Parents Day 2023 Images and Wallpapers.
Happy Parents Day 2023 Facebook and WhatsApp Status.
