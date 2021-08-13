Happy Nag Panchami 2021: Wishes, Images and Messages

Here are some Wishes, Images, and Messages on the occasion of Nag Panchami 2021
(Photo iStock)
Nag Panchami is celebrated immediately after Hariyali Teej. It is observed on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in the holy month of Sawan. The month of Sawan commenced on 25 July 2021, and will end on 22 August 2021.
As the name suggests, this day is dedicated to snakes. Nag Panchami is also known as Nag Chaturthi.
Snakes are considered an important part of Hindu mythology. On the day of Nag Panchami, devotees of Lord Shiva offer milk, fruits and flowers to snake idols on this day. Some people also worship real snakes on this day.
In this articled, we have curates some wishes, photos and messages for you to send to your to send your friends, relatives and family on this auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami.
May Lord Shiva give power and strength to everyone. Wishing you and your family Happy Nag Panchami!
By offering milk to Nag Devta on this auspicious day, one gets the blessings of the Almighty and the ultimate protection. Wishing that the Lord showers you with the same love and affection. Happy Nag Panchami!
May Lord Shiva bless us all on the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami. Shubh Nag Panchami
I pray Lord Shiva bless you and your family all on the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami
Nag Panchami images and photo
Nag Panchami images and photo
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined