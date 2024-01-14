Happy Makar Sankranti 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images for WhatsApp Status

Happy Makar Sankranti 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and Greetings.
(Photo: iStock)
Makar Sankranti is one of the important festivals celebrated in India. The day marks the end of winter solstice, and the beginning of warmer and longer days in the country. It is dedicated to Sun God, and is known by several names in different parts of India such as Makara Sankranti, Maghi, and Uttarayan. Makar Sankranti is an occasion during which the sun enters the Capricorn zodiac or Makara Rashi.
Makar Sankranti is observed as harvest festival, and refers to a specific solar day in the Hindu calendar. From the day of Makar Sankranti, the sun starts its northward journey or Uttarayan journey, and that is why it is known as Uttarayan. Let us check out the Happy Makar Sankranti 2024 wishes, messages, greetings, and images for WhatsApp and Facebook status below.
Here is the list of Happy Makar Sankranti 2024 wishes, messages, greeting, and images.
May this harvest festival bring lots of happiness and prosperity for you and your family. Happy Makar Sankranti 2024.
Sending lots of good wishes, greetings, and blessings on the occasion of harvest festival. Happy Makar Sankranti.
I wish you a life as sweet as the gur, and the warmth as til. Happy Makar Sankranti 2024.
May you fly high as the kites on Makar Sankranti. Greetings of harvest festival.
Wishing you the warmth of til and the sweetness of ladoo on this harvest festival. Happy Makar Sankranti 2024.
May God bless you with health, happiness, prosperity on this pious occasion of Makar Sankranti. Greetings of the Day!!!!
I wish you all the happiness of the world. May you excel in every field of your life. Happy Makar Sankranti 2024.
I wish you loads of happiness on this Makar Sankranti. Enjoy the festival with great enthusiasm. Happy Makar Sankranti 2024.
May the Sun God bless you with lots of happiness on this pious occasion of Makar Sankranti. Happy Harvest Festival 2024.
This Makar Sankranti is the beginning of a new hope and journey for you. I wish you all the best in the upcoming year. Happy Makar Sankranti 2024.
Happy Makar Sankranti 2024 Wishes.
Happy Makar Sankranti 2024 Messages.
Happy Makar Sankranti 2024 Greetings.
Happy Makar Sankranti 2024 Quotes.
Happy Makar Sankranti 2024 Images.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)