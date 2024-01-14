Happy Makar Sankranti 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images for WhatsApp Status

Makar Sankranti is one of the important festivals celebrated in India. The day marks the end of winter solstice, and the beginning of warmer and longer days in the country. It is dedicated to Sun God, and is known by several names in different parts of India such as Makara Sankranti, Maghi, and Uttarayan. Makar Sankranti is an occasion during which the sun enters the Capricorn zodiac or Makara Rashi.

Makar Sankranti is observed as harvest festival, and refers to a specific solar day in the Hindu calendar. From the day of Makar Sankranti, the sun starts its northward journey or Uttarayan journey, and that is why it is known as Uttarayan. Let us check out the Happy Makar Sankranti 2024 wishes, messages, greetings, and images for WhatsApp and Facebook status below.