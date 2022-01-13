Happy Lohri 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Greetings for Loved Ones

Lohri is celebrated every year on 13 or 14 January. This year, it is being celebrated on 13 January. It is a festival which is observed with zest and passion in Northern states of India, especially Punjab.

Lohri is a community festival celebrated with family, friends, relatives and other loved ones. People celebrate this day by lighting a bonfire and dancing to, and signing folk songs around it. It is also known as the festival of harvest.

However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, many people won't be able to celebrate this festival with their families.

But, here we have curated some wishes, images, quotes, messages and greeting which you can send to your loved ones on this auspicious occasion of Lohri.