Happy Lohri 2024: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Facebook & WhatsApp Status, Images

Lohri is a vibrant and joyous festival that is primarily celebrated in the northern regions of India. The festival marks the end of winter and the beginning of longer days. As the sun sets on the shortest day of the year, people get together and celebrate Lohri with bonfires, music, dance, and traditional treats. This special occasion holds great cultural significance, symbolizing the harvest season and expressing gratitude for the blessings of nature. Everyone should celebrate Lohri with their loved ones.

As per the details mentioned on Drik Panchang, the festival of Lohri is set to be observed on 14 January 2024. There is confusion regarding whether the festival will be celebrated on 13 or 14 January. You should gear up to celebrate the harvest season festival with your loved ones. Spend time with your family.