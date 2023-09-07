Happy Janmashtami 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Theme & WhatsApp Messages

Janmashtami is an auspicious festival of India and people celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna every year with great joy and enthusiasm. Janmashtami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna and he is considered the eighth manifestation of Lord Vishnu.

Janmashtami will be celebrated on 6 and 7 September 2023. People also fast and pray on this day to please Lord Krishna. Devotees observe a 24-hour fast and offer milk-based Bhog to Lord Krishna. Other rituals besides observing a fast include reading and reciting religious texts, dancing and enacting Krishna's life, singing devotional songs till midnight, and decorating the house and place of worship with garlands and diyas.

Below are a few wishes, quotes, images & WhatsApp messages to share with friends and family on Janmashtami 2023.