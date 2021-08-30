Happy Janmashtami 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages and Greetings

Janmashtami is celebrated every year to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, who is believed to be the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, according to Hindu mythology. It is believed that Lord Krishna was born on this day, that is why it is also called Krishna Janmashtami.

Janmashtami is being celebrated on Monday, 30 August this year. It usually falls in the month of August or September. According to Hindu calendar, it is observed on the ashtami of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month.

It is one of the most important Hindu festivals. Devotees of Lord Krishna celebrate his birth with immense joy and enthusiasm. Several events are organized to mark this auspicious day. People spend time with their loved ones on this auspicious occasion.

Here are some wishes, messages, quotes and images in English and Hindi, which you can send to loved ones on the occasion of Janmashtami.