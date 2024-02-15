Happy Slap Day 2024: 50+ Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Images, and WhatsApp Status

Happy Slap Day 2024: Wishes and greetings to share with your friends.
Valentine's Day is an annual event that is observed on 14 February, and it is a time to express our love for our partners, friends, and family. Valentine's Week is celebrated for an entire week so it gets annoying for people who do not have a special partner. The Anti-Valentine's week begins right after the main day and it is a breather for all the single people out there. The first event that is celebrated is Slap Day.
Slap Day is celebrated on 15 February, every year. People share funny memes and messages with their friends and family on this day. This day helps people to laugh off past heartbreaks and take a lighter look at love. It also allows friends to bond over jokes. You should remember your closest friends on this day who make your life fun.
Here are some wishes, messages, funny quotes, and greetings you can share with your close friends on Slap Day and remind them to laugh. Take a look at the messages here.
Sometimes, I think it'd be funny to be an octopus so I could slap eight people at once. Happy Slap Day!
I can't stand people who act friendly to your face and complain behind your back. It's tough figuring out which side deserves a slap first. Anyway, Happy Slap Day!
Your smile, your face, your eyes - I adore them all. I can also slap you if you annoy me. Happy Slap Day to you, my friend.
Here's a slap just for you because nobody has ever hurt me as much. Sending wishes on Slap Day to someone who doesn’t deserve love.
Someone asked me yesterday how to deal with unwanted advances. I said a slap might do the work. Happy Slap Day!
I might accidentally on purpose slap you today. Happy Slap Day!
Here's a funny excuse if you end up slapping someone: just say, I didn’t slap him, I high-fived his face! Happy Slap Day to you.
Karma might take its time, but I'll slap you right now without any hesitation. Happy Slap Day!
The force of my slap is a reaction to your deeds. With this slap, our bond comes to an end. Happy Slap Day.
Stand before the mirror, stare into your own eyes, and give yourself a hard slap for hurting someone who loved you deeply.
Wishing you a very Happy Slap Day and acknowledging the transformation of my love for you into resentment.
I cut all connections with you because you've given me every reason to do so. Sending wishes for Slap Day, hoping you'll someday feel my anger.
It's not my loss for loving a man who betrayed me, it's your loss for losing someone who loved you deeply. Happy Slap Day.
I hope you experience the same pain and heartache I did, that would be the greatest slap in your face. Best wishes on Slap Day.
Physical slaps aren't necessary, but verbal ones can be quite harsh. Happy Slap Day.
This slap is only for you, as you have hurt me enough. Best wishes on Slap Day to someone undeserving of love.
Sometimes a hard slap is necessary to awaken from a dream and fight with reality.
A slap is merely a release of built-up anger and frustration. Happy Slap Day everybody.
When words fail and you need to end a toxic bond, a slap might do the talking.
The force of a slap reflects the pain endured by someone. Happy Slap Day.
We all wish to slap something - mosquitoes. Warm wishes on Slap Day to you.
Slap Day reminds us to look in the mirror and rectify ourselves when we're wrong, to avoid trouble. Happy Slap Day to you, friend.
Wishing you a Happy Slap Day. Remember, never let anger rule you but also don't endure all the pain.
Wishing you a Happy Slap Day! Slap those who have wronged you without thinking about the consequences.
Happy Slap Day to my ex! Remembering the good memories, like the sound of my hand meeting your cheek.
Cheers to the memories we shared, and to the slaps you probably deserved. Happy Slap Day, ex-best friend! Thank you for teaching me which friends to not choose in future.
Here's a friendly reminder on Slap Day: some friendships are like slaps, they sting for a moment but become better with time.
Sending a virtual slap your way, ex! Happy Slap Day, may you get the taste of your own medicine.
To my ex-best friend on Slap Day: remember, karma has a way of teaching you lessons.
Wishing my ex-best friend a Happy Slap Day! May you find someone else who is just like you.
Happy Slap Day to my ex! Remember, some friendships are best left in the past, please don't come back ever.
Here's to the friend who taught me the true meaning of betrayal. Happy Slap Day, may you experience the same pain.
On Slap Day, let's celebrate the end of our fake friendship with a symbolic slap across the face. Cheers, ex!
Happy Slap Day to the one who broke my trust and ruined my life. May your conscience feel the sting of regret.
Wishing you a Happy Slap Day, ex! May you learn from the pain you caused and work to be a better friend.
As we celebrate Slap Day, let's remember the good times and the lessons learned from our fake bonds. Happy Slap Day, ex-best friend!
Here's a gentle reminder on Slap Day: betrayal hurts more than any slap ever could. Do not hurt anybody intentionally. Happy Slap Day, ex!
To my ex-best friend on Slap Day: may you realize the value of loyalty and true friendship.
Happy Slap Day to the one who betrayed my trust! Thank you for teaching me certain lessons.
Wishing my ex-best friend a Happy Slap Day! May you find a friend who is like you and understand the pain of betrayal.
Cheers to the end of our toxic friendship and the beginning of a new life without you. Happy Slap Day, ex!
