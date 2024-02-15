Happy Slap Day 2024: 50+ Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Images, and WhatsApp Status

Valentine's Day is an annual event that is observed on 14 February, and it is a time to express our love for our partners, friends, and family. Valentine's Week is celebrated for an entire week so it gets annoying for people who do not have a special partner. The Anti-Valentine's week begins right after the main day and it is a breather for all the single people out there. The first event that is celebrated is Slap Day.

Slap Day is celebrated on 15 February, every year. People share funny memes and messages with their friends and family on this day. This day helps people to laugh off past heartbreaks and take a lighter look at love. It also allows friends to bond over jokes. You should remember your closest friends on this day who make your life fun.