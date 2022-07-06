Happy International Kissing Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Images and WhatsApp Status

Every year, International Kissing Day is observed on 6 July. This year, International Kissing Day 2022 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 6 July 2022. The day is recognised to mark the importance of a kiss in a relationship between lovers.

International Kissing Day is not the same as Kiss Day, which is observed during Valentine's week. Another name for International Kissing Day is World Kissing Day.

The first-ever Kissing Day was established in the United Kingdom (UK) as a mark of love and affection. Later, it became popular across the world, and now, it is celebrated every year in the month of July.

Kissing your loved ones is important because it is a way of showing your feelings and affection towards them. The main idea behind International Kissing Day is to encourage people to show their feelings towards their loved ones (friends, family, partners, and so on ) by kissing them.