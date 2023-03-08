Happy Holi 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes, and Holi Status

Check the Holi 2023 wishes, messages, greetings and quotes here.
Holi 2023 is set to be celebrated on Wednesday, 8 March, by people in India. People like to begin their day by sending wishes and greetings to each other to make the festival special for all. Holi is known as the festival of colours and it marks the beginning of the spring season. The festival brings in a lot of joy, happiness, and vibrant colours into everyone's life. It also signifies the victory of good over evil so the festival is important.
It is important to note that the celebrations of Holi begin on the evening of Purnima, also known as full moon day. It falls in the month of Phalguna, according to the Hindu calendar. Holi is one of the most important Hindu festivals and it is celebrated with great excitement by people all over the country.
Let us all celebrate the festival of colours by adding bright colours of love, affection, happiness and joy to our relationship. Let us get together and create happy and beautiful memories. Happy Holi to you!
On this auspicious day, I send you wishes for a lively, vibrant, happy, and colourful year ahead. Happy Holi to you and your family!
Holi is the festival to develop understanding and respect for each other. This is a day to renew your friendships and express heartfelt love by sending a beautiful Holi message to your loved ones.
On this auspicious occasion of Holi, I hope the canvas of your life gets filled with the most vibrant colours of happiness.
Sending love with red, friendship with blue, wisdom with yellow and new beginnings with pink to you. Happy Holi.
May this Holi be full of love, laughter, and joy for you. Enjoy this festival with your friends and family and spend a good time with your close ones.
Holi is a special time of year to remember those who are close to our hearts with splashing colours! Spend time with your loved ones on this day.
The main idea behind the Holi festival is that we should live more in harmony with nature instead of trying to destroy her and make her our slave.