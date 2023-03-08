Happy Holi 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes, and Holi Status

Holi 2023 is set to be celebrated on Wednesday, 8 March, by people in India. People like to begin their day by sending wishes and greetings to each other to make the festival special for all. Holi is known as the festival of colours and it marks the beginning of the spring season. The festival brings in a lot of joy, happiness, and vibrant colours into everyone's life. It also signifies the victory of good over evil so the festival is important.

It is important to note that the celebrations of Holi begin on the evening of Purnima, also known as full moon day. It falls in the month of Phalguna, according to the Hindu calendar. Holi is one of the most important Hindu festivals and it is celebrated with great excitement by people all over the country.