Happy Holi 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Status

Here are some wishes, images and quotes on the occasion of Holi.
(Photo: iStock)
Holi is the second most important Hindu festival, after Diwali. It is celebrated during the month of Phalgun of Hindu calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, it falls during the month of February or March.
People celebrate Holi with colours like Gulal and water colours, and therefore, it is also known as the festival of colours. People also celebrate this auspicious occasion by exchanging sweets with their family, friends, relatives and other loved ones.
Multiple Holi celebration events are organized all around the country to mark this day.
In this article, we have curated some wishes, images, and quotes which you can send to your loved ones and also upload as WhatsApp status on the occasion of Holi 2022.
May god bless you on this auspicious occasion of Holi. Wish you and your family a very Happy Holi.
May this Holi bring you immense joy, peace and prosperity. Happy Holi!
Holi is a beautiful festival of colours which strengthens our bond. Wish you a very Happy Holi!
May this auspicious occasion fill up your life with beautiful colours. A very Happy Holi to you and your family!
Holi is a festival of colours and sweets which celebrates and strengthens our bonds. Happy Holi, my friend!
Happy Holi Wishes, Images, Posters and WhatsApp Status
Holi Wishes, Images, posters and Status
Holi Wishes, Images and Status in Hindi