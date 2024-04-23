Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and Greetings, and Images

Hanuman Jayanti is an auspicious festival of Hindus. The days is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. Every year, Hanuman Jayanti festival falls on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. Hanuman Ji is one of the reverent deities in Hinduism, and is counted among the great heroes from the Ramayana.

Lord Hanuman is know by several names in Hinduism, including Vanara God, Pavan Putra Hanuman, Maruti Nandan, Bajrangbali, and Vayu Dev. Due to his sincere and unwavering devotion to Lord Rama and Sita, Hanuman Ji is also known as Anjaneya. According to Hindu Mythology, Lord Hanuman is incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and is an epitome of courage, bravery, and strength.