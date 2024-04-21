Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings, and SMS To Share

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Wishes, greetings, and images here.
Mahavir Jayanti is a significant festival in the Jain community that celebrates the birth of Mahavira, the last Tirthankara. It typically falls in March or April on the Gregorian calendar. It is important to note that Mahavir Jayanti 2024 will be observed on Sunday, 21 April. It is a time to reflect and honour the teachings of Mahavira. This festival is celebrated by Jains all across the world with great enthusiasm. You should also be a part of the celebrations.
Mahavir Jayanti is observed on the 13th day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar. Lord Mahavir, the last Jain Tirthankara, was born around 599 BCE. He showed signs of his spiritual inclinations at a very early age. People following the Jain religion send wishes and messages to each other on Mahavir Jayanti to make it special.
May the divine blessings of Lord Mahavir fill your life with peace, joy, and prosperity on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Happy Mahavir Jayanti to everyone.
On Mahavir Jayanti, may the teachings of Lord Mahavir inspire you to lead a life of peace, kindness, and non-violence. Wishing you a blessed day.
Warm wishes to you on Mahavir Jayanti! May the teachings of Lord Mahavir guide you towards a life filled with happiness and spiritual enlightenment.
Sending heartfelt wishes on Mahavir Jayanti. May the divine blessings of Lord Mahavir guide you towards the path of righteousness and inner joy.
On Mahavir Jayanti, let us remember and follow the path of non-violence and truth shown by Lord Mahavir. Warm wishes to you and your loved ones on this auspicious day.
Wishing you and your loved ones a Happy Mahavir Jayanti. May the teachings of Lord Mahavir inspire you to live a life of compassion, humility, and selflessness.
May the divine grace of Lord Mahavir be with you on Mahavir Jayanti and always. Wishing you a day filled with peace, happiness, and spiritual growth.
Happy Mahavir Jayanti to you! May the teachings of Lord Mahavir inspire you to embrace truth, non-violence, and kindness in all aspects of your life.
Let the spirit of Mahavir Swami remain in your hearts and light up your souls from within. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti.
As we celebrate Mahavir Jayanti, let us reflect on the noble principles of Jainism and strive to cultivate love, empathy, and compassion towards all beings.
