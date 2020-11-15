Happy Gujarati New Year 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes & Greetings

Here are some images and quotes for the festival of Gujarati New Year with some information about the festival.

Gujarati New Year, also known as ‘Bestu Varas’, ‘Varsha-Pratipada’, or simply ‘Padwa’, is celebrated each year after Diwali to worship Lord Krishna and the Govardhan Hills. The festival is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Pratipada of the Kartik month of the Hindu Calendar, which is on Sunday, 15 November.

Gujarati New Year 2020: History and Significance

According to legend, Lord Krishna witnessed an annual offering and preparations for the prayers offered to Lord Indra. He convinced the village of Gokul that as farmers, their true dharma was to farm and take care of their cattle and not to pray and conduct offerings to a deity.

Upon this, people started were worshipping Govardhan Hill and the cows on the advice of Lord Krishna. According to religious beliefs, Lord Indra flooded the village for a week. Lord Krishna in response lifted the village in order to protect it from the flood, thereby saving the village.

In honour of Lord Krishna for his protection, Gujarati New Year is celebrated each year a day after Diwali.