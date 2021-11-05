Happy Govardhan Puja 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Messages

Govardhan Puja wishes, images and quotes.
Govardhan Puja is a festival which is usually celebrated a day after Diwali. It is observed to celebrate the victory of Lord Krishna over Lord Indra.
As per the popular legend, Lord Krishna protected the people of Vrindavan from the wrath of Lord Indra.
According to Drik Panchang, Govardhan Puja is observed during Pratipada Tithi of Kartik month of Hindu calendar.
People celebrate this day by worshipping Lord Krishna. Different dishes are prepared of rice, curry, wheat, and leafy vegetables and offered to Lord Krishna.
Govardhan Puja is also known as Annakut Puja.
Here are some wishes, images, quotes, messages and greetings which you can share with your loved ones on this auspicious occasion of Govardhan Puja.
May Lord Krishna bless you with a long and healthy life. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family!
May this auspicious day of Govardhan Puja bring you health, wealth and success. Have a bless Govardhan Puja!
Govardhan Puja is a festival dedicated to Lord Krishna. May he fulfil all your desires on this special occasion.
May this Govardhan Puja bring light in your life. A very happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.
I pray that Lord Krishna always protects you from all evils. Happy Govardhan Puja!
May Lord Krishna bless you with a prosperous and peaceful life. Happy Govardhan Puja!
