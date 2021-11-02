Govardhan Puja 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Significance Of Anakoot

What is Anakoot?

Annakoot refers to the mixture of various cereals ( such as wheat, rice, a gram flour curry etc) that devotees create to offer to Lord Krishna on the day of the govardhan puja.

Once the Puja is concluded, the anakoot along with sweets is distributed among the devotees of the Lord Krishna and people remember him for a long, healthy and prosperous life.

In many temples across India, several people sing songs and perform dances on the night of Annakoot as well.