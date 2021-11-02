Govardhan Puja 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Significance Of Anakoot
(Photo: imnepal.com)
Govardhan Puja also known as Annakut puja, shall be celebrated on 5 November, 2021. It is a day where the devotees of Lord Krishna remember Lord Krishna’s victory over Lord Indra and conduct a puja in his memory.
Govardhan puja is usually observed the next day of the Diwali puja and is conducted on the pratipada tithi, shukla paksha (phase of the Moon) in the month of Kartik ( according to the Hindu calender).
In Maharashtra, the govardhan puja is also called as Bali Pratipada and celebrated with the same amount of love as the rest of the country.
Govardhan Puja Morning Muhurat: 06:36 AM to 08:47 AM
Duration: 2 hours and 11 minutes.
Govardhan Puja Evening Muhurat: 03:22 PM to 05:33 PM
Duration: 2 hours and 11 minutes.
Pratipada date starts on 5 November 2021 at 02:44 AM
Pratipada date ends on 5 November 2021 at 11:14 PM
One of the major rituals of the Govardhan puja involves making a small hill out of cow dung and mud. This is done to symbolize the actual govardhan parvat and pay homepage to both Lord Krishna and the govardhan parvat who saved the people of Braj Bhoomi after Lord Indra caused massive floods to teach them a lesson.
Many devotees also create an extensive food platter of 56 different kinds of food and offer it to Lord Krishna on the day of the govardhan puja. Henceforth, a shower of flowers is also put on the miniature govardhan parvat and it is offered item such as unboiled milk, sweets and many more things.
Annakoot refers to the mixture of various cereals ( such as wheat, rice, a gram flour curry etc) that devotees create to offer to Lord Krishna on the day of the govardhan puja.
Once the Puja is concluded, the anakoot along with sweets is distributed among the devotees of the Lord Krishna and people remember him for a long, healthy and prosperous life.
In many temples across India, several people sing songs and perform dances on the night of Annakoot as well.
Thus, we at The Quint wish you a very Happy Govardhan Puja in advance.