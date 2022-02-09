Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Greetings

Chocolate Day: The Valentine's Week is celebrated every year from 07-14 February. The week begins from Rose day on 7 February and concludes with Valentine's Day on 14 February. It is a very special week for couples.

The third day of the Valentine's week is Chocolate Day. It is celebrated every year on 09 February.

Chocolates are considered one of the best gifts for anyone. People celebrate chocolate day by exchanging chocolates with someone they love.

Chocolate Day is an important day of the the Valentine's week.