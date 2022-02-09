Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Greetings

Here are some wishes, images and quotes for Chocolate day.
Chocolate Day: The Valentine's Week is celebrated every year from 07-14 February. The week begins from Rose day on 7 February and concludes with Valentine's Day on 14 February. It is a very special week for couples.
The third day of the Valentine's week is Chocolate Day. It is celebrated every year on 09 February.
Chocolates are considered one of the best gifts for anyone. People celebrate chocolate day by exchanging chocolates with someone they love.
Chocolate Day is an important day of the the Valentine's week.
Here are some wishes, images quotes and greetings which you can send to your partner or crush on this beautiful occasion of Chocolate Day.
Here's a box of chocolates for the person I love the most. Happy Chocolate Day!
You are like a box of my favourite chocolate, I can never have enough of you. Happy Chocolate day, my love.
“There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate.”― Linda Grayson
“Chemically speaking, chocolate really is the world's perfect food. ”
― Michael Levine
“Chocolate symbolizes, as does no other food, luxury, comfort, sensuality, gratification, and love.”
― Karl Petzke
Wish you a great chocolate day. Hope you have wonderful time and most delicious of chocolates.
