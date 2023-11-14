Happy Children's Day 2023: Date, Wishes, Quotes, Messages & Images

Children's Day is celebrated every year on November 14. It is a day dedicated to celebrating the spirit of childhood and paying tribute to our first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Affectionately he was known as Chacha Nehru, especially by the kids. He was a visionary who believed in the power of nurturing young minds. His love for children was so well known that his birthday, November 14th, is celebrated as Children's Day.

Across the nation, every school and different community comes alive with laughter, games, and a sprinkle of magic. On the occasion of Children’s day, we cherish the innocence, creativity, and limitless potential that every child holds. Children's Day is a kaleidoscope of joy, which reflects the diversity and energy of the young generation. Have a look at the images, posters, and quotes for Children's Day 2023.