Happy Children's Day 2023: Date, Wishes, Quotes, Messages & Images

Happy Children's day 2023.
Children's Day is celebrated every year on November 14. It is a day dedicated to celebrating the spirit of childhood and paying tribute to our first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Affectionately he was known as Chacha Nehru, especially by the kids. He was a visionary who believed in the power of nurturing young minds. His love for children was so well known that his birthday, November 14th, is celebrated as Children's Day.
Across the nation, every school and different community comes alive with laughter, games, and a sprinkle of magic. On the occasion of Children’s day, we cherish the innocence, creativity, and limitless potential that every child holds. Children's Day is a kaleidoscope of joy, which reflects the diversity and energy of the young generation. Have a look at the images, posters, and quotes for Children's Day 2023.
Children's Day wishes
Children's Day messages
Children's Day poster
“Children are not things to be molded, but are people to be unfolded.” – Jess Lair
“A child is a beam of sunlight from the Infinite and Eternal, with possibilities of virtue and vice, but as yet unstained.” – Lyman Abbott
“Children are our most valuable resource.” – Herbert Hoover
“Children are the living messages we send to a time we will not see.” – John F. Kennedy
“Children see magic because they look for it.” – Christopher Moore
“Old men can make war, but it is children who will make history.” – Ray Merritt
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” – Martin Luther King, Jr.
Every child should grow with love and care. Let’s make their childhood memorable by ensuring them a better life. Happy Children’s Day!
The smile on the face of a child is the most precious thing in this world. Happy Children’s Day!
Every child is special and unique. Let’s make the lives of the little ones happy and healthy. Happy Children’s Day!
Take care of the kid in yourself whenever needed and make sure you never let it die. Many happy wishes for Children’s Day.
Let us make this world a safe and enjoyable place for our kids. Your kinder heart would make everything better. Happy Children’s Day!
Children are the flowers from heaven. Every child is a different kind of flower, and all together, they make this world a beautiful garden. Happy Children's Day.
May the innocence in every child's smiles and the purity of their hearts stay forever unfaded. Wishing a joyful Children’s Day to every kid in the world!
