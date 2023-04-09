Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lifestyle Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Happy Easter 2023: Quotes, Wishes, Images, Greetings and WhatsApp Status

Happy Easter 2023: Quotes, Wishes, Images, Greetings and WhatsApp Status

Happy Easter 2023: Best wishes, messages, images, quotes and greetings to make the festival special.
Sidharth. J
Lifestyle
Updated:

Easter 2023 is celebrated on 9th April to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ

(Image: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Easter 2023 is celebrated on 9th April to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ</p></div>

Happy Easter 2023: Easter, also called Resurrection Sunday, marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ and it is celebrated around the world. This day is celebrated three days after the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

The festival falls upon different dates every year. This year, the festival of Easter will fall on Sunday, 9 April 2023 around the world.

Churches hold mass prayers on Easter Sunday so that everyone can offer their prayers together.

The followers of Christian faith will observe fast and visit their church on Easter Sunday. They offer prayers to Jesus Christ to seek blessings for a fruitful life.

We hope everyone has a blessed Easter Sunday.

Easter Sunday 2023 Wishes

The celebration of Easter Sunday is a great occasion. Here are a few wishes that you can share with your friends and families celebrating the festival:

  1. Wishing you a blessed Easter filled with love, peace, and happiness!

  2. Wishing happiness, love and joy for you this Easter. Have a blessed Easter!

  3. Sending warm Easter wishes to you. May this Easter bring you happiness that lasts throughout the year.

Easter Sunday 2023 Images

Easter Sunday Wishes

Easter Sunday 2023 Images.

Wishing you all a Happy Easter 2023

Published: 09 Apr 2023,10:39 AM IST

