Happy Baisakhi 2022: Vaisakhi Wishes, Images, Posters, Quotes, WhatsApp Status

Here are some wishes, images and quotes on the special occasion of Baisakhi.
(Photo: iStock)
Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Punjabis living all around the world.
It is a harvest festival which is celebrated with zest and fervour in Punjab and some other North Indian states.
Baisakhi also marks the beginning of the new year for the people belonging to the Sikh community. It is the day when Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth and last Sikh Guru, established the Khalsa, in 1699.
People celebrate this auspicious day of Vaisakhi with their loved ones.
Here, we have curated some wishes, images, quotes, posters to your friends, family, relatives and other loved ones and also share as WhatsApp status on this auspicious occasion of Baisakhi.
May Guru Gobind Singh Ji give you the strength and patience to move on the right path and stand against evil. Happy Baisakhi!
May God bless you with growth, health and peace on this beautiful occasion. Happy Vaisakhi!
May this New Year brings joy, health and happiness for you. Wish you and your family a very Happy Baisakhi!
Baisakhi marks the beginning of a new year. I pray that it brings you immense new opportunities. Happy Vaisakhi!
A very happy Vaisakhi to you and your family. May you have a healthy and prosperous life ahead.
Baisakhi Wishes, Images and posters in Punjabi
Baisakhi Wishes, images and posters
Baisakhi Wishes, images and posters in Hindi
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)