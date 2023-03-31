Happy April Fools’ Day 2023: Funny Pranks To Pull on Your Friends and Joke Ideas

April Fools’ Day is observed on 1 April, every year. It is the best opportunity to add some fun and colour to your life. On this day, people crack harmless jokes to bring joy and laughter to one's life. It is important to note that the origins of April Fools' Day is not clear and some believe it is linked to the vernal equinox, which is a time when people are tricked by sudden changes in the weather.

People crack jokes on each other and pull pranks on April Fools' Day. If you are a fan of this wonderful day, you should think of certain pranks that can help to entertain everyone around you. Make sure that the pranks or jokes do not hurt others because April Fools' Day is all about having fun and laughing with your loved ones.