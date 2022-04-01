Happy April Fools' Day 2022: Funny Messages, Images, Memes and Jokes
Here are some jokes and messages on the occasion of April Fools' Day
April Fools' Day is celebrated every year on 01 April. The day is celebrated in almost all countries around the world.
It is said that this day has been celebrated for centuries, but origins of the same are difficult to trace.
April Fools' Day is also known as the All Fools' Day, as it is celebrated as the day of jokes and pranks.
People celebrate this day by joking with other people. They also send funny messages, jokes and play pranks with their friends, family and other loved ones. People on the receiving end are are expected to not mind the joke/ prank, as it is April Fools' Day. However, while enjoying this day to the fullest, we must keep in mind that our jokes and pranks are not hurtful for anyone.
In this article, we have curated some funny messages, jokes, and memes which you can send to your loved ones on the occasion of April Fools' Day.
April Fools' Day: Funny Messages, Images, Memes, Jokes
April Fool’s Day has been cancelled this year. We will dedicate some other day for you. Happy April Fools' Day!
You definitely cannot touch your elbow with your tongue. Tried doing it? Well, all the idiots would! Happy April Fools' Day, friend. I would like to dedicated this special occasion to you!
It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt. Hahahahahahah! Happy April Fool’s Day!
