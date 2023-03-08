Happy Women's Day 2023: Wishes, Images, Greetings for DP & WhatsApp Status

Women's day is celebrated on8 March every year
(Image: iStock)
Women's day is celebrated on 8 March every year and the main aim is to raise awareness about women's rights, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. It also aims to honor the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women across the globe. This day is celebrated to raise awareness about the challenges faced by women in their day-to-day life.
IWD is being celebrated since the early 1900s and has become a global movement irrespective of the borders, cultures, and ideologies. Here are some Wishes, Images, Greetings for WhatsApp Status on the occasion of Women's day 2023.
Happy Women's Day 2023
Happy Women's Day 2023 poster
Happy Women's Day 2023 whatsApp status
Hope today, we can bring a smile on women in our life. Happy Women’s Day!
Life would not have been possible with women in our life. Appreciate their contribution and efforts. Happy Women's Day!
Women is a dreamer, a believer, a doer, and an achiever. Happy Women's Day
Life would have not been beautiful without women and they make our life more wonderful with their presence. Wishing a very Happy Women’s Day.
Every successful man is backed up by a woman who is always a step at the forefront of him. Salute to the woman of the future. Happy Women’s Day
Every little thing done by women makes a difference. Thank them. Happy Women’s Day
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)