Happy Women's Day 2023: Wishes, Images, Greetings for DP & WhatsApp Status

Women's day is celebrated on 8 March every year and the main aim is to raise awareness about women's rights, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. It also aims to honor the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women across the globe. This day is celebrated to raise awareness about the challenges faced by women in their day-to-day life.

IWD is being celebrated since the early 1900s and has become a global movement irrespective of the borders, cultures, and ideologies. Here are some Wishes, Images, Greetings for WhatsApp Status on the occasion of Women's day 2023.