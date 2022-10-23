Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Messages, Posters, WhatsApp Status

Hanuman Jayanti: wishes, messages, images, and posters
(image: iStock)
The month of Kartik, as per the Hindu calendar, is considered as one of the most auspicious months of the year. Various festivals like Diwali are celebrated this month and Hanuman Jayanti will also be celebrated in this month. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated a day before Diwali, and we will be celebrating Hanuman Jayanti on 23 October 2022.
It is believed that Hanuman Ji was born on the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha in the Kartik Month. Thus, Narak Chaturdashi and Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on the same day this year. Here are a few wishes, messages, posters, and images to share with friends and family on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti 2022.
Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on 23 October
Hanuman Jayanti 2022 posters
Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2022
May Lord Hanuman shower his choicest blessings on you and bless you with more courage and fearlessness. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2022!
May this Hanuman Jayanti fill your life with blessings, dedication, and devotion. May you always remain happy and fearless.
May you have a prosperous, wealthy, and healthy life. God Hanuman will shower his blessings and make your every wish true.
We wish joy, happiness, prosperity, and harmony to all the devotees of Lord Hanuman on Hanuman Jayanti 2022.
