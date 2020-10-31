Halloween 2020 Greetings, Images, Greeting Cards and Quotes

Halloween traditionally originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. The evening before was known as All Hallows Eve and later known as Halloween. With time, Halloween involved certain activities like donning costumes, going trick-or-treating, carving jack-o-lanterns, festive gatherings and planning meals to commemorate the day.
Halloween holiday occurs on 31 October every year. This year, it is being celebrated on Saturday. Check below various images, quotes, wishes, greetings, cards for Halloween 2020.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined