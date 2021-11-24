Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2021: Quotes and Messages

Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day is observed every year on 24 November. This day marks the death anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth of ten Sikh gurus.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day is also known as Shaheedi Diwas.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was a fierce supporter of religious freedom at a time when people were being forcefully converted. He was publicly executed in the year 1675 in Delhi on the order of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

The places of his execution and cremation were later turned into Sikh holy places namely, Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, in Delhi.

The sacrifice of his life for human values and religious freedom is remembered by his followers from around the world.