Guru Gobind Singh Birthday 2023: Things You Must Know About 10th Guru of Sikhs

Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday 2023: The birthday of Guru Gobind Singh Ji is today, 5 January 2023. Guru Gobind Singh Ji was born in Patna. He is one of the major religious figures who has fought against social injustice and persecution.

People observe Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti to honour the valiant Sikh leader who has inspired millions of people all over the world.

At the age of nine, Guru Gobind Singh Ji succeeded his father Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh Ji as the tenth Sikh leader.

Every year on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, Gurudwaras are decked and people offers special prayers in honor of the brave Sikh leader. His birthday is celebrated with Bhajans, Kirtans, Ardaas, and Langar is served all day long.