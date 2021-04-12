Happy Gudi Padwa 2021: Wishes, Images, and Quotes

According to the Panchang, the new year is celebrated on the Shukla Pratipada in the month of Chaitra, which is popularly known as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra.

This year, the festival of Gudi Padwa is being celebrated on 13 April. The festival of Chaitra Navratri also begins on this day.

In Maharashtra and Konkan, it is celebrated as Gudi Padwa. It is also called Samvatsar or Samvat. In South India, this festival is celebrated as Ugadi. People celebrate this day by wearing traditional outfits and praying. Different types of authentic Maharashtrian dishes are made on this occasion.

On the day of Gudi Padwa, people worship at their homes and also visit their family and friends to wish them. In this article, we have curated a list of images, wishes, and quotes for you to send to your friends and family on Gudi Padwa.