Gudi Padwa 2022: Date, History, and Significance

Gudi Padwa is an auspicious festival in Maharashtra which is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month as per the Hindu calendar. This year, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on Saturday, 2 April.

The festival marks the beginning of the spring as well as the beginning of a new year for the Marathi and Konkani Hindus. Gudi Parwa is celebrated mostly in the parts of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana.

On this occasion, people come together and organise events wherein they dance, participate in street processions, and enjoy the various delicacies prepared for the festival. People also take an oil bath, wear new clothes, prepare rangolis with flowers and colours, and put the Gudi at the entrance or on a window.

Let's know about the history and significance of this festival.