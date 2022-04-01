Gudi Padwa 2022: Date, History, and Significance

Happy Gudi Padwa 2022
Gudi Padwa is an auspicious festival in Maharashtra which is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month as per the Hindu calendar. This year, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on Saturday, 2 April.
The festival marks the beginning of the spring as well as the beginning of a new year for the Marathi and Konkani Hindus. Gudi Parwa is celebrated mostly in the parts of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana.
On this occasion, people come together and organise events wherein they dance, participate in street processions, and enjoy the various delicacies prepared for the festival. People also take an oil bath, wear new clothes, prepare rangolis with flowers and colours, and put the Gudi at the entrance or on a window.
Let's know about the history and significance of this festival.
As per Hindu mythology, Gudi means 'flag or symbol of lord Brahma' while Padwa means 'the first day of the phase of the moon'. That is why the people who celebrate Gudi Padwa put up the Gudi on their window or their entrance.
It is also believed that it was on this day that Lord Brahma created the universe and introduced the concept of days, weeks, months, and years. Therefore, Lord Brahma is also worshipped on this day.
Gudi Padwa is known as Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh, meaning the first day of the creation of the universe.
Gudi Parwa is an important festival in Maharashtra. Rabi crops are reaped after this festival which marks the beginning of the spring season. It is also considered the 'day of victory'. It is believed that on this day Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after winning the battle against Ravan.
