Gudi Padwa 2024: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, History, Significance & Rituals

The significance of Gudi Padwa is evident in the fact that it is also known as Samvatsar Padvo, indicating the beginning of the Harvest season in Maharashtra. This festival has a strong religious significance for many Marathi and Konkani Hindu people, and they celebrate it with great joy and happiness.

One of the most important aspects of Gudi Padwa celebrations in Maharashtra is the tying of a piece of fresh cloth around a five-foot-long bamboo stick. This practice is known as Gudi, and it is a symbol of victory and protection against evil. After tying the stick, people place it in a silver or bronze pot and pray. Following this, the prasad made of Neem leaves is consumed.

Another important tradition during Gudi Padwa celebrations is the eating of a delicious spread featuring Puran Poli and Shrikhand. This is a common occurrence in Maharashtra, where people come together from different parts of the state to celebrate the festival.

Gudi Padwa is a time of joy and celebration in Maharashtra. The people of the state come together from different parts of the state to celebrate this significant Hindu festival.