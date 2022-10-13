Bhai Dooj 2022: Date, Time, Shubh Puja Muhurat, Significance, and Details Here

Bhai Dooj 2022 important dates and puja timings are stated here.
(Photo: iStock)
Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhaubeej, is observed to celebrate the pure bond between brothers and sisters. It is celebrated on the last day of the five-day light festival, Diwali. Bhai Dooj 2022 is all set to be observed on 27 October. People in India are extremely excited to celebrate the day because they get to spend time with their siblings. Brothers and sisters cherish their bond on Bhai Dooj. It is an auspicious day that is observed by the siblings.
As per the Hindu calendar, Bhai Dooj is celebrated every year on the 2nd day of Shukla Paksha, in the month of Kartik. In India, this festival is also known as Bhai Tika, Bhaiya Dooj, Yam Dwitiya, Bharat Dwitiya, and Bhai Phota. Bhai Dooj 2022 will be celebrated on a grand scale on the scheduled date.
People in India are curious to know about the auspicious timings and other details. We have all the important details about Bhai Dooj that you should know before celebrating the festival.
According to the latest details available online, Bhai Dooj 2022 will be celebrated on 27 October. The auspicious muhurat, which is popularly known as the Aparahna time to do tilak is from 01:12 pm to 03:27 pm.
On this day, sisters put tilak on their brothers' foreheads and pray for their well-being. Both brothers and sisters wish each other's good health, long life, and prosperity.
It is a day that is important to all brothers and sisters. While the sisters wish for their brothers' good health, the brothers promise to protect them in every situation.
Here is a complete list of the Bhai Dooj 2022 puja time and muhurat you should know:
Bhai Dooj Puja Time: 1:12 pm to 3:27 pm.
Dwitiya Tithi Start Time: 2:42 pm on 26 October 2022.
Dwitiya Tithi End Time: 12:45 pm on 27 October 2022.
These are the important dates and puja timings that everyone should remember if they are planning to celebrate Bhai Dooj this year.
