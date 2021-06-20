Google Doodle Wishes Father's Day with Stop-Motion Art

Google Doodle on Sunday, 20 June, celebrated Father's Day. In India, the day is celebrated every year on third Sunday of June.

Father's day is celebrated to acknowledge the importance of fathers in our daily lives. On this occasion, Google upload a stop-motion doodle on its search home page.

"Today’s Doodle is popping up to wish everyone a Happy Father’s Day!" reads the official google blog. The stop-motion artwork on father's day is done by Doodler Olivia When.