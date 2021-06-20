Google Doodle Wishes Father's Day with Stop-Motion Art

Google Doodle Celebrates Father's Day
(Photo: Google)
Google Doodle on Sunday, 20 June, celebrated Father's Day. In India, the day is celebrated every year on third Sunday of June.
Father's day is celebrated to acknowledge the importance of fathers in our daily lives. On this occasion, Google upload a stop-motion doodle on its search home page.
"Today’s Doodle is popping up to wish everyone a Happy Father’s Day!" reads the official google blog. The stop-motion artwork on father's day is done by Doodler Olivia When.
Father's play a very important role in their child's development, wellbeing, and growth. Children look up to their father to feel secure, both physically and emotionally.
Moreover, involvement of a father in their child's life is likely to have an impact on the future of the child. Therefore, his involvement becomes even more necessary.
However, with growing age, good father-children relationship needs involvement of both. So, this Father's Day, let's spend some quality time with our dads, thank them for always being their, and strengthen our bond with them.
