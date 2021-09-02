Google Doodle Honours Polish Vaccine Scientist Rudolf Weigl

Rudolf Stefan Weigl was born on 2 September 1883, in the Austro-Hungarian town of Przerów (modern-day Czech Republic). He pursued biological sciences at Lwów University, Poland, and was later was appointed as a parasitologist in the Polish Army in 1914.

He was determined to contain the spread of typhus plague, which had already affected millions across Eastern Europe. "Body lice were known to carry the typhus-infecting bacteria Rickettsia prowazekii, so Weigl adapted the tiny insect into a laboratory specimen. His innovative research revealed how to use lice to propagate the deadly bacteria which he studied for decades with the hope of developing a vaccine," reads Google Doodle blog.

After decades of research, Weigl’s vaccine successfully inoculated its first beneficiary in 1936.