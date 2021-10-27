Google Doodle Honours Czech Chemist Otto Wichterle on his 108th Birthday

Otto Wichterle was born on 27 October 1913 in Prostĕjov, the Czech Republic (then, Austria-Hungary). He was a lover of science and earned his doctorate in organic chemistry in 1936 from the Prague Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT).

While teaching there during 1950s, he developed an absorbent and transparent gel for eye implants.

Due to political turmoil, he was pushed out of the ICT. But he still continued his work of refining his hydrogel development at home.

"In 1961, Wichterle (a glasses wearer himself) produced the first soft contact lenses with a DIY apparatus made of a child’s erector set, a bicycle light battery, a phonograph motor, and homemade glass tubing and molds," reads the Google Doodle blog.