Google Dedicates Doodle to Arati Saha on Her 80th Birthday

Arati Saha also became the youngest member to represent India in the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki. The Quint Google Doodle on Arati Saha’s 80th Birthday. | (Photo: Google) Lifestyle Arati Saha also became the youngest member to represent India in the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki.

Google on Thursday, 24 September, dedicated its Google Doodle to Arati Saha, the first Asian woman to swim across the English Channel and the first female recipient of the Padma Shri Award in 1960. Born in India on this date, Saha covered the 42 mile distance from Cap Gris-Nez, France to Sandgate, England. The route has also been depicted in the Google Doodle.

Dr Bimal Chandra and Arati Saha from Calcutta prepare to conquer the Channel on 19 August 1959.

Saha learned to swim on the banks of Hooghly River and won her first swimming gold medal at the age of five. Her skills in the water also attracted the mentorship of Sachin Nag, one of India’s top competitive swimmers.

An Indian postal stamp dedicated to Arati Saha in 1999.

Arati Saha also became the youngest member to represent India in the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki. Her first attempt to cross the English Channel was at the age of 18 but was unsuccessful. Just a month after the attempt, she conquered the waves, winning her the title.