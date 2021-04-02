Happy Good Friday 2021: Quotes, Images, Greetings and Messages
Jesus Christ was crucified on a Friday. This day is observed on the Friday before the Easter Sunday.
Good Friday will be celebrated on 2 April this year. | (Photo Courtesy: iStock Images)
Good Friday 2021: This year, Good Friday will be marked on 2 April 2021. This day is especially observed by the Christian community all over the world. The sacrifice of Jesus Christ is remembered on this day.
It is called Good Friday around the world because Jesus Christ gave his life for the good of the people.
Jesus Christ was crucified on a Friday. This day is observed on the Friday before the Easter Sunday. It is also referred to as Holy Friday, Black Friday and Great Friday. On this day Christians, and people from other communities as well, pay a visit to church and pray and thank Christ for his sacrifices for the good of humans.
‘’No Pain, No Palm: No Thorn, No Throne; No Gall, No Glory, No Cross No Crown.”
William Penn
“Our Lord has written the promise of the resurrection, not in books alone, but in every leaf in springtime.”
Martin Luther
“Good Friday is a day of hope. It is a day where we look forward to a brighter tomorrow. Many things have happened to change the course of our lives, but it has not shaken our faith.”
“Mercy, peace, and love. May the grace and Lord surround and be with you on Good Friday”
“Stoning prophets and erecting churches to their memory afterwards has been the way of the world through the ages. Today we worship Christ, but the Christ in the flesh we crucified.”
Mahatma Gandhi
