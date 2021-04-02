Happy Good Friday 2021: Quotes, Images, Greetings and Messages

Good Friday 2021: This year, Good Friday will be marked on 2 April 2021. This day is especially observed by the Christian community all over the world. The sacrifice of Jesus Christ is remembered on this day.

It is called Good Friday around the world because Jesus Christ gave his life for the good of the people.

Jesus Christ was crucified on a Friday. This day is observed on the Friday before the Easter Sunday. It is also referred to as Holy Friday, Black Friday and Great Friday. On this day Christians, and people from other communities as well, pay a visit to church and pray and thank Christ for his sacrifices for the good of humans.