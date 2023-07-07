Global Forgiveness Day 2023: Quotes To Share With Friends & Family Today

Global forgiveness day is an important event and it is celebrated on 7 July every year. This day is an opportunity and a reminder that forgiving people is essential, especially for our mental health and peace. Forgiveness can mean different to different people. And you don't have to force yourself to forgive someone, it is your personal decision so take your time. We need to take a decision to forgive people after we felt hurt by someone by their actions or words.

It can be anyone who seeks forgiveness in our life- our parents who constantly criticize us while growing up or our colleague who sabotaged our project, or even our partner who may have done things that were hurtful. There may be various situations in life when you will have to forgive people and get over a few traumatic experiences.

Life events can leave us with lasting feelings of bitterness and anger but forgiveness can bring us joy, hope, and gratitude. Below are a few inspirational quotes to share with your friends and family on Global Forgiveness Day 2023.