Dalai Lama Birthday: 10 Famous and Popular Quotes by the Spiritual Leader Here

Dalai Lama Birthday: Quotes to share with close friends and family.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/@DalaiLama)
The head monk of Tibetan Buddhism, the 14th Dalai Lama was born on 6 July 1935. His birthday is just around the corner and it will be observed on Thursday. He is considered the spiritual leader of Tibet even though he humbly addresses himself as a simple Buddhist monk. His followers are preparing to celebrate his birthday. On this day, we should all remember his teachings and lead a simple life. He has a lot of followers all over the world.
The Tibetan Buddhist community is getting ready to celebrate the 14th Dalai Lama's birthday on Thursday, 6 July. We should also remember his quotes on this day. It is important to note that at the age of two, he was acknowledged as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama. His followers celebrate his birthday every year.
"Remember that the best relationship is one in which your love for each other exceeds your need for each other."
"Remember that sometimes not getting what you want is a wonderful stroke of luck."
"We can never obtain peace in the outer world until we make peace with ourselves."
"All suffering is caused by ignorance. People inflict pain on others in the selfish pursuit of their own happiness or satisfaction."
"A truly compassionate attitude toward others does not change even if they behave negatively or hurt you."
"People take different roads seeking fulfilment and happiness. Just because they’re not on your road doesn’t mean they’ve gotten lost."
"My religion is very simple. My religion is kindness."
"The world doesn’t belong to leaders. The world belongs to all humanity."
"The planet does not need more successful people. The planet needs more peacemakers, healers, restorers, storytellers and lovers of all kinds."
We should all follow these quotes by the spiritual leader and observe his birthday.
